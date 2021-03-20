10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Give PDP another chance at the centre,’ Saraki begs Nigerians

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday, urged Nigerians to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) another chance to rule the country. Read more

2. ‘I didn’t meet Atiku ahead of 2019 election,’ ex- CJN Onnoghen speaks on removal

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, revealed the circumstances leading to his removal as the country’s top judge in 2019. Read more

3. NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others

CJN warns against disobedience of court orders the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 26 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors. Read more

4. Tension, as Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has issued a three-day ultimatum to Yorubas residing in the North to leave or it will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting them back home. Read more

5. 130 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 161,539. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Friday recorded 130 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. FG won’t compel any state to take COVID-19 vaccine – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, said on Friday the Federal Government would not compel any state in the country to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

7. LASACO, BUA among top losers as bearish situation returns in Nigeria’s stock market

The bearish situation in Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE) returned on Friday with the equity capitalisation dropping to N20.08 trillion at the close of trading in the bourse. Read more

8. Naira gains 0.02% to dollar as CBN defends currency with $27.84 billion

Nigeria’s currency on Thursday strengthened marginally by 0.02 percent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. Read more

9. CAC sets date to destroy unclaimed certificates

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has called on its customers with unclaimed certificates to come forward and pick them up from its courier services on or before the end of April. Read more

10. Manchester City join Barcelona, Juventus in cryptocurrency business, create tokens

The English Premier League side, Manchester City, on Friday joined the league of European football teams with investment in cryptocurrency. Read more

