10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 113 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,388. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Friday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. No soldier is owed allowance – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army on Friday dismissed reports that troops of an unidentified battalion under Operation Lafiya Dole protested over unpaid operational allowances and obsolete equipment in Maiduguri, Borno State. Read more
3. Buhari leads the “best democratic govt” in Nigeria —Aide
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari operates the best democratic government in the history of the country. Read more
4. Nigerian govt tenders $1.3m cash in court as exhibit against ex-air chief
The Federal Government on Thursday tendered as exhibit, a cash sum of $1.3 million recovered from the Abuja mansion of a retired Air Commodore, Umar Mohammed, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Read more
5. Soldiers protest non-payment of allowance, poor equipment in Borno
A group of soldiers attached to Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State on Thursday night protested non-payment of their allowances by the military authorities. Read more
6. Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bears’ territory. Jaiz Bank, Royal Exchange among top losers
The Nigerian stock market slipped back to bears’ territory on Friday after the bourse failed to maintain its bullish run. Read more
7. NNPC pledges to maintain current ex-depot price of petrol
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that it will maintain the current ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, until the conclusion of ongoing engagement with the organised labour. Read more
8. Rising prices of food items highlight struggle of Nigerian households —NBS
Nigerians have had to budget more to purchase food items against the backdrop of dwindling income, highlighting the pressure facing households, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. Read more
9. Wheat scarcity, price inflation set to hit Nigerians as CBN plans 60% importation cut
Nigerian may soon find it difficult to purchase wheat, as the importation of the product will soon be reduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more
10. ‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well as bullying on the platforms. Read more
