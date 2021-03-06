10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. I am 100% healthy, won’t take COVID-19 vaccine – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared on Friday he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

2. My purported interest in 2023 presidential election mere speculation – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday dismissed as mere speculation his intention to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more

3. Tinubu recalls #endSARS violence, counsels youths

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has charged youths of the state to shun violence and destruction of properties when aggrieved. Read more

4. States yet to meet criteria for COVID-19 vaccines will not get share —NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has warned that states that are yet to meet the criteria for COVID-19 vaccines would not get a share of the AstraZeneca vaccines received on Tuesday. Read more

5. 371 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 158,042. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 371 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. Foreign affairs minister charges new envoys to promote Nigeria abroad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday urged newly accredited ambassadors and deputy ambassadors to prioritise their roles toward promoting Nigeria in their various countries. Read more

7. Lagos signs deal for vehicle assembly plant, to compete with Uber

The Lagos State government has signed a joint venture deal with Chinese firm, CIG Motors, for a Vehicle Assembly Plant. Read more

8. AfDB gives SEC $.4m grant to strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Friday signed a $400,000 agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to strengthen securities market regulation in the country. Read more

9. Investors lose N17.2bn, Morison tops gainers’ chart in Nigeria’s stock market

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped to N20.57 trillion after N17.2 billion was wiped off during trading on Friday. Read more

10. Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin. Read more

