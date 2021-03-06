10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
1. I am 100% healthy, won’t take COVID-19 vaccine – Gov Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared on Friday he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
2. My purported interest in 2023 presidential election mere speculation – Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday dismissed as mere speculation his intention to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more
3. Tinubu recalls #endSARS violence, counsels youths
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has charged youths of the state to shun violence and destruction of properties when aggrieved. Read more
4. States yet to meet criteria for COVID-19 vaccines will not get share —NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has warned that states that are yet to meet the criteria for COVID-19 vaccines would not get a share of the AstraZeneca vaccines received on Tuesday. Read more
5. 371 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 158,042. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Friday recorded 371 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, March 5, 2021
6. Foreign affairs minister charges new envoys to promote Nigeria abroad
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday urged newly accredited ambassadors and deputy ambassadors to prioritise their roles toward promoting Nigeria in their various countries. Read more
7. Lagos signs deal for vehicle assembly plant, to compete with Uber
The Lagos State government has signed a joint venture deal with Chinese firm, CIG Motors, for a Vehicle Assembly Plant. Read more
8. AfDB gives SEC $.4m grant to strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Friday signed a $400,000 agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to strengthen securities market regulation in the country. Read more
9. Investors lose N17.2bn, Morison tops gainers’ chart in Nigeria’s stock market
The equity capitalization at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped to N20.57 trillion after N17.2 billion was wiped off during trading on Friday. Read more
10. Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin. Read more
