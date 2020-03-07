10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Saturday morning, March 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. I have no plan to vie for presidency in 2023 – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed insinuations he is eyeing the presidency in 2023. The governor who is expected to complete his second term as governor in 2022 and the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, had been touted as the possible candidates to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag in the country’s next presidential election in three years time. Read more

2. UMAHI TO OSINBAJO: South East has its own Amotekun, will soon unveil it

The South East Governors Forum has revealed to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the region has its own version of Amotekun. The chairman of the group and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, made this known to the Vice President, who visited his state on Thursday. Read more

3. EFCC re-arraigns Atiku’s lawyer for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, for alleged money laundering. Osagie, who was arrested in August last year, was first arraigned alongside his younger brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, on a three-count charge of money laundering before Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos. Read more

4. APC holds emergency NEC meeting March 17

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on March 17. The party Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night. Read more

5. Court dismisses APC bid to stop Benue local council election

Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the Benue High Court, Makurdi, on Friday dismissed the interlocutory application filed by the All Progressives Congress, (APC), seeking to stop the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) from conducting the March 28 local government elections in the state. Read more

6. Nigerian govt tracks 93 contacts of coronavirus index case

The Federal Government said on Friday the 93 persons that boarded the same Turkish Airline with the coronavirus index case have not been traced for scrutiny. Read more

7. Lagos govt declares France returnee, two others free of coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the three people tested for suspected coronavirus have tested negative for the disease. The state government had on Thursday conducted tests on the three persons to ascertain their health status. Read more

8. Adamawa commissions coronavirus isolation centre

The Adamawa State government led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commissioned a coronavirus isolation centre in the state capital, Yola, in a bid to fight any possible outbreak of the virus also known as COVID-19. Read more

9. Why we’re backing Mambilla power project —Northeast Governors

Moves to set up regional power generation has been taken by governors of the North East region who have signaled their interest in supporting the Mambilla Power Project in a bid to ensure economic advancement in the region. This was revealed on Friday by Governor of Gombe State Inuwa Yahaya at a Northeast Governors Consultative meeting in Gombe State Government House. Read more

10. Nigerian pastor gets 34 years prison sentence for r*pe, indecent assault in UK

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian pastor, Michael Oluronbi, was on Friday jailed 34 years for a catalogue of rape and s*xual abuse against children and adults over two decades. Oluronbi, 60, was convicted on 24- count charge of r*pe, indecent assault and s*xual assault at a trial that ended in January. Read more

