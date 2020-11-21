10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, November 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
The Federal Government on Friday dangled the sum of N65 billion at the striking leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for Earned Academic Allowance and revitalisation. Read more
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has handed over a security operative attached to his convoy, Abdullahi M.Hassan, to the Department of State Services (DSS). Read more
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed December 14 to deliver judgment in a suit seeking to disqualify Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from participating in the Ondo State governorship election held on October 10. Read more
The Federal Government on Friday assured the second Niger Bridge host communities in the South-East that the 2022 delivery date of the bridge remained sacrosanct despite challenges. Read more
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West led by a former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors. Read more
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended the loss at the previous session on Friday as profit-taking efforts deepened with negative implication for market capitalisation. Read more
Oil prices moved up a little on Friday as they approached their third week of appreciation. Read more
AIICO Insurance Plc declared on Friday it would offer one bonus share for every five held by the company’s shareholders by November 30. Read more
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Friday Nigeria would restart fuel importation from the neighbouring Niger Republic to meet local energy needs. Read more
President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has given reasons why Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will not be sacked despite recent disappointing outings by the team. Read more
