10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, November 21, 2020

1. FG dangles N65bn at ASUU to end strike

The Federal Government on Friday dangled the sum of N65 billion at the striking leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for Earned Academic Allowance and revitalisation. Read more

2. Gbajabiamila hands over killer security operative to DSS

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has handed over a security operative attached to his convoy, Abdullahi M.Hassan, to the Department of State Services (DSS). Read more

3. Abuja court fixes December 14 to rule on Akeredolu candidacy in Ondo election

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed December 14 to deliver judgment in a suit seeking to disqualify Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from participating in the Ondo State governorship election held on October 10. Read more

4. FG assures host communities of 2022 delivery date for Second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government on Friday assured the second Niger Bridge host communities in the South-East that the 2022 delivery date of the bridge remained sacrosanct despite challenges. Read more

5. Akande, Osoba lead South-West APC in closed-door meeting with Buhari

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West led by a former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors. Read more

6. NSE: Investors lose N265bn amid sell pressure on large-cap stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended the loss at the previous session on Friday as profit-taking efforts deepened with negative implication for market capitalisation. Read more

7. Oil prices on course for third successive weekly gain, Bonny Light sheds $0.54

Oil prices moved up a little on Friday as they approached their third week of appreciation. Read more

8. AIICO Insurance offers 1 for 5 bonus to shareholders

AIICO Insurance Plc declared on Friday it would offer one bonus share for every five held by the company’s shareholders by November 30. Read more

9. Nigeria to resume fuel importation from Niger Republic

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Friday Nigeria would restart fuel importation from the neighbouring Niger Republic to meet local energy needs. Read more

10. Pinnick backs under-fire Rohr, reminds Nigerians of victory over Argentina, draw with Brazil

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has given reasons why Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will not be sacked despite recent disappointing outings by the team. Read more

