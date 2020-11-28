10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, November 28

1. ASUU agrees to suspend strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday agreed to suspend its eight-month strike. Read more

2. 246 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,220. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 246 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Labour insists on reversal of fuel price hike, meets Nigerian govt again on December 7

The organized labour on Thursday insisted on the reversal of the fuel price hike announced recently by the Federal Government. Read more

4. Police will not allow violent protests in Nigeria again – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Friday the Nigeria Police Force would no longer allow violent protests in any part of the country. Read more

5. LEKKI SHOOTINGS: Nigerian govt charges local broadcasting stations on ‘objective’ reporting

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday charged local broadcast stations to always take the lead in presenting authentic narrative on national issues. Read more

6. NSE: MTNN, Unilever, Fidson drive N43bn gain

Shares in MTNN, Unilever, Fidson, NAHCO and FBN Holdings largely accounted for the N43 billion gain on Friday as the market extended its bull run. Read more

7. Nigerian govt in last phase of securing $1.5bn World Bank loan –Finance Minister

The Nigerian government has met the precedent conditions for a $1.5 billion budget-support credit from the World Bank and, in so doing, approaches the consummation of the deal, said Minister of Finance and Budget Planning Zainab Ahmed. Read more

8. Shell loses bid to review N17bn Ogoni judgment as Supreme Court strikes out suit

Shell Petroleum Development Company, the Nigerian operations of oil supermajor, Royal Dutch Shell, Friday had its request to revisit a verdict of 11th January 2019, directing to pay N17 billion to a number of communities in Ogoni Rivers State that were degraded by an oil spill action that occurred half a century back, struck out. Read more

9. NNPC presents first-ever budget to National Assembly

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday presented its budget to the House of Representatives, marking the first time the state-owned firm would do so in its 43 years of operation. Read more

10. Super Eagles slide further down FIFA ranking, stay fourth in Africa