10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, December 27, 2020

1. 829 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 83,576. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 829 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari ‘salutes sacrifice’ of 20 dead doctors, mourns PANDEF chief

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday saluted the sacrifice of 20 doctors reportedly killed by COVID-19 in the country, saying the welfare of frontline medical workers is a priority of his government. Read more

3. Religious leaders should shun making inciting statements –Lai Mohammed replies Rev. Kukah

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has replied Rev. Matthew Kukah following his Christmas message where he decried nepotism in President Muhammadu Buhari-administration. Read more

4. Kano Hisbah Police impounds truck with N25m worth of alcoholic drinks on Christmas day

The Kano Hisbah Police has impounded a truck laden with alcoholic drinks worth over N25 million on Christmas day. Read more

5. APC accuses Gov Udom of sharing COVID-19 palliatives to PDP members as Christmas gifts

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State has been accused of sharing COVID-19 palliatives as Christmas gifts to members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Read more

6. Matawalle signs Zamfara 2021 budget of N142.7bn

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Friday signed the 2021 state budget of N142.7 billion into law. Read more

7. Residents of Kaduna communities pay bandits, militia N3m to harvest farm produce – Group

The Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU), a socio-cultural group in the state, says some residents of Gbagyi community in the Chikun local government area of the state paid over N3 million to bandits and Fulani militia to allow them to harvest their crops and spend Christmas in their ancestral home without the fear of being attacked. Read more

8. NSE ROUNDUP: Market adds N1.388tn amid rise in liquidity

Nigerian stocks recorded significant appreciation this week, with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) adding N1.338 trillion amid investors’ surging interest in equities. Read more

9. Iheanacho benched, Ndidi stars as Leicester fight back twice in Man Utd draw

Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played different roles for Leicester City as they come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Read more

10. Saka scores, Jorginho misses penalty as Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1

Arsenal put up a superb show at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day as they hammered visiting Chelsea 3-1 in a Premier League encounter. Read more



