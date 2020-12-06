10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, December 6, 2020

1. 310 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,937. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 310 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. BORNO ATTACK: PDP chieftain suggests legalizing, carrying of firearms

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Sir Chimezie Nwalozie, has declared that they may consider legalising and carrying of arms in the state due to the rising spate of insecurity. Read more

3. Nigeria Governors’ Forum to meet Buhari over rising insecurity

Following the killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram and other security challenges, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made up of the 36 State Governors are to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, to address the raging insecurity across the country. Read more

4. Goodluck Jonathan debunks rumours of contesting 2023 election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked rumours of him contesting the 2023 presidential elections and possibly return to the office he left five years ago. Read more

5. DSS arrests Bauchi governor’s aide for alleged vote-buying during by-election

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday arrested the Special Adviser on Civil Service to Bauchi State governor, Abdon Gin, for alleged vote-buying during the Dass State Constituency by-election. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 5, 2020

6. Okowa urges Buhari to reconstitute NDDC board, says instability caused commission’s failure

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

7. Those working against Nigeria’s unity will fail woefully –Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has warned those working against the unity of Nigeria to desist from such acts as they will fail woefully. Read more

8. Nigeria loses $1.9bn every year to foreign ship owners —NSC

Nigeria loses $1.9 billion every to foreign ship owners, Hassan Bello, the chief executive of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and chairman, Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) has said. Read more

9. NSE ROUND-UP: Trade volume down by 7.8% as stocks yield N131bn

Trade volume was 7.8% weaker on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week even though the rate of decline was lower than that of the week before when liquidity fell by 84%. The bulls had the market in their grip, with the NSE returning N130.985 billion on investment as sentiment remained dominantly positive among investors. Read more

10. LA LIGA: Barcelona lose to minnows Cardiz after Madrid seal first win in four games

Barcelona were stunned by minnows Cardiz in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday after Real Madrid secured a first league victory in four games. Read more