10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. APC advocates ‘tighter’ security around schools to check banditry, kidnapping
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday called for tighter security around schools in a bid to check banditry and kidnapping in the country. Read more
2. We didn’t pay ransom to secure Kagara students’
The Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Saturday the state government did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, and their teachers from armed bandits. Read more
3. 341 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 155,417. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 341 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. DSS confirms sacked Ganduje’s aide in its custody
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday night confirmed the arrest and detention of the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai. Read more
5. Afenifere issues counter-threat to North over food supply
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has cautioned that the Northerners can withdraw their cows from the South but should not forget that the southern states produce petroleum, the country’s economic mainstay. Read more
6. Nigerian govt unsure of delivery date for covid-19 vaccines –Ehanire
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Friday, February 26, disclosed that the Federal Government does not know exactly when the much expected AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered to the country. Read more
7. Nigeria marks one year of COVID-19, NCDC advocates adherence to protocols
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday called for continued adherence to the public health and social measures as the country marks one year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
8. Dangote refinery to sell refined crude to Nigeria in naira – Emefiele
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said on Saturday arrangement is being made to enable the Dangote Refinery to sell refined crude to Nigeria in naira when it becomes operational. Read more
9. NCC vows to sanction telcos over forced subscriptions
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that it will sanction telecom providers forcefully subscribing consumers to value-added services (VAS). Read more
10. Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona held the champions to a 1-1 draw. Read more
