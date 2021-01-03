10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, January 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 576 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 89,163. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Sowore to sue Nigeria police for torture – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, said on Saturday he has received instructions from the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, to sue the Nigeria Police Force for torture. Read more

3. PTF releases details of 100 sanctioned travellers

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Saturday released the passport numbers of 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country. Read more

4. Covid-19 disrupted Constitution review process —Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege says the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 halted the plans of the National Assembly from carrying out the long awaited constitution review process. Read more

5. Nigerian military destroys Boko Haram settlement, kills several terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian military on Friday destroyed a new Boko Haram settlement at Mana Waji area of Borno State and killed several terrorists in massive air interdiction missions. Read more

6. ‘Focus on governance, stop making excuses,’ PDP Senate caucus tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on governance and stop making excuses at every turn. Read more

7. Mbaka warns govt, says youths may ‘rise and end the political system’

Fiery Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has prophesied a possible end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Read more

8. NSE ROUNDUP: Industrial goods stocks emerge best in 2020 with 91% yield

In a year largely turbulent for business and financial markets around the world, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) mercifully turned out an impressive return as market capitalisation opened at N12.958 trillion and closed at N21.057 trillion, meaning that stocks generally appreciated by 50.03% in 2020. Read more

9. Fishermen’s group seeks govt’s pressure on Shell to pay $3.6bn oil spill fine

The Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria (ARFAN) is seeking the intervention of the Nigerian government in getting Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company to pay a fine of $3.6 billion levied on it by an industry regulator for a spill in Bonga oilfield in 2011. Read more

10. Real Madrid make winning start to 2021, go top of La Liga

Real Madrid made a winning start to the New Year as they cruise past Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the La Liga on Saturday. Read more



