10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Sunday morning, March 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning.

1. Lagos govt tracks 349 persons from China, India, US, 14 others for suspected coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Saturday the state government is monitoring 349 foreign citizens for suspected coronavirus. The virus has killed 3,000 people and infected over 100,000 others in 17 countries including Nigeria. Read more

2. Three scientists submit coronavirus treatment claims to Nigerian govt

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnnaya Onu, said on Saturday three more Nigerian scientists had submitted for verification their presumed cure for the deadly coronavirus. The Minister disclosed this to journalists after delivering a keynote address at a national youth summit organized by the Middle Belt Youth Council in Jos, Plateau State. Read more

3. Three years after, police arrest prime suspect in alleged murder of Imo Catholic priest

The Imo state police command said on Saturday one Charles Nnanna, a prime suspect in the murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, in Omuma Oru East local government area of the state has been arrested. Read more

4. Ahead of NEC meeting, PGF chief proposes solutions to APC crises

The Director General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a fact-finding panel to look into the disciplinary actions taken by the party National Working Committee (NWC). Read more

5. APC disowns convener of emergency NEC meeting, dismisses notice as product of mischief

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday described as a product of mischief, the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting convened by the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom. Giadom had on Friday night announced the convocation of the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja. Read more

6. Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 persons in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said on Saturday its operatives had arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued 13 persons during a successful raid on the criminals’ hideout in the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement in Enugu. Read more

7. South Africa appoints Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala to lift country out of recession

Recession-plagued South Africa is looking the way of Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to chair an economic think tank that will deliver it from its current austerity to economic stability. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly named Mrs Okonjo-Iweala head of the country’s Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria and afterwards took group photographs with other members of the council. Read more

8. Court okays Oluwo’s trial for alleged assault

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted an application filed by the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dirkrullahi Akinropo, seeking the trial of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for alleged assault. The Oluwo reportedly assaulted the Agbowu during a peace meeting in Osogbo, the state capital, last month. Read more

9. You are free to print examination slips, JAMB tells UTME candidates

Prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) starting on March 14 across the country are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test (CBT), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Saturday. Read more

10. Why delay in Lagos-Ibadan rail project is necessary – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Saturday the possible delay in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project due to the outbreak of coronavirus is better than jeopardizing the health of Nigerians. The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, had said on Thursday the outbreak of coronavirus in China might delay the completion of the rail project. Read more

