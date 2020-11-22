10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, November 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Saturday said the exclusion of members of the Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Intergrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was temporary. Read more
Women in the northern part of the country have cried out over the spate of insecurity in that part of the country, calling on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the wave of violence in the region. Read more
A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage submitted by Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operators of the tollgate in the area, to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Judicial Inquiry showed how soldiers arrived in seven military trucks arrived at the scene where the #EndSARS gathered last month. Read more
Nigeria has slipped into its second recession in four years after the economy posted a second consecutive contraction in the third quarter of this year. Read more
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, said on Friday nobody can blackmail or dictate to the party how it would zone its presidential ticket in 2023. Read more
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has sacked all political appointees from the Ohaukwu local government area of the state. Read more
The Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) rejected Nigerian government’s bid to take over shareholders’ unclaimed dividends totalling N158 billion. Read more
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has dismissed claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari, interferes with the running of the corporation. Read more
Huge sell-offs of stocks that had accumulated gains over recent weeks of largely bullish trade disrupted that positive momentum this week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) heaped up losses all through save for Wednesday. Read more
Rafael Nadal failed to reach the final of the ATP Finals after he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal on Saturday. Read more
