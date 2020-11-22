10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, November 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS temporary —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Saturday said the exclusion of members of the Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Intergrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was temporary. Read more

2. Northern women cry out over insecurity

Women in the northern part of the country have cried out over the spate of insecurity in that part of the country, calling on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the wave of violence in the region. Read more

3. #EndSARS: CCTV footage reveals how soldiers arrived Lekki tollgate in seven trucks

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage submitted by Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operators of the tollgate in the area, to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Judicial Inquiry showed how soldiers arrived in seven military trucks arrived at the scene where the #EndSARS gathered last month. Read more

4. DEVELOPING STORY: Nigeria plunges into second recession in four years

Nigeria has slipped into its second recession in four years after the economy posted a second consecutive contraction in the third quarter of this year. Read more

5. APC warns politicians against overheating polity with debate on 2023 presidential ticket

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, said on Friday nobody can blackmail or dictate to the party how it would zone its presidential ticket in 2023. Read more

6. Umahi sacks political appointees in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has sacked all political appointees from the Ohaukwu local government area of the state. Read more

7. NECA rejects Nigerian govt’s move to control N158bn unclaimed dividends

The Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) rejected Nigerian government’s bid to take over shareholders’ unclaimed dividends totalling N158 billion. Read more

8. Buhari does not interfere in NNPC operations – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has dismissed claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari, interferes with the running of the corporation. Read more

9. NSE ROUND-UP: Profit-taking and unimpressive company financials erode stocks by N471bn

Huge sell-offs of stocks that had accumulated gains over recent weeks of largely bullish trade disrupted that positive momentum this week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) heaped up losses all through save for Wednesday. Read more

10. ATP Finals: Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem final in London

Rafael Nadal failed to reach the final of the ATP Finals after he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal on Saturday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions