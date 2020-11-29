10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, November 29, 2020

1. YPP mobilises Nigerian youths for future elections, changes logo

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) on Saturday urged Nigerian youths to rally round the party to forge a common front in pursuit of a better Nigeria. Read more

2. 110 fresh COVID-19 cases push Nigeria’s total to 67,330. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 110 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Buhari urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity in country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country. Read more

4. ASUU denies viral claims of suspending nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Saturday, denied media reports that it had agreed to call off the ongoing nationwide strike. Read more

5. 1.1m women displaced by Boko Haram insurgency, others in Nigeria – Group

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Center for Reproductive Rights and Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) said on Saturday at least 1.17 million women have been displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency and other social strifes in the country. Read more

6. HURIWA knocks Umahi over attacks on PDP leaders in Ebonyi

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has condemned the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, over his veiled attacks on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago. Read more

7. Emefiele projects Nigeria to exit recession by Q1 2021

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said on Friday the country could exit recession by the first quarter of 2021. Read more

8. Nigeria losing daily share of African market due to border closure —MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Friday said members were losing their share of the African manufacturing industry to other countries on the continent on a daily basis on account of closure of Nigerian land borders. Read more

9. Nigeria’s forex reserves enough to meet seven-month import needs –Emefiele

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, which come to $35.4 billion, are adequate to meet import needs and services for seven months, Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) chief told bankers Friday night. Read more

10. EPL: Iwobi subbed off in Everton’s defeat, Mahrez nets hat-trick for Man City

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played for only 67 minutes as Everton lose at home to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more