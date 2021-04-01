10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, April 1, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. COVID-19: Nigerian govt to spend N296bn on vaccination
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Wednesday Federal Government would spend N296 billion on COVID-19 vaccinations in two years? Read more
2. Gunmen attack ex-CBN governor, Soludo, kill three police orderlies in Anambra
Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, in Anambra State. Read more
3. Osinbajo slams critics agitating for Nigeria’s break-up
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, March 30, stated that the country will remain united despite the agitations of critics demanding her break-up. Read more
4. 129 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,891. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 129 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
5. Nigerian govt approves $26m for power projects in Borno, two others
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved about $26million for various power projects in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States Read more
6. Banks to stop accepting old cheque book from Thursday
Starting from tomorrow, Thursday 1, April the old cheque book will no longer be accepted at the clearing house in line with the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN)’s circular, last year, to Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) in the country. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market bearish run continues. Daar Comm, Wema Bank among top losers
The Nigerian stock market remained in bearish zone for the second consecutive day after the equity capitalization dipped further at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
8. Sterling Bank’s revenue dropped by N11.3bn in 2020
Sterling Bank revenue dropped by N11.3 billion last year, the lender said on Wednesday. Read more
9. Nigeria spends at least $1.5 billion yearly (about N570 billion) importing diary products into the country.
10. Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal ticket. Read more
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...