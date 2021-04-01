10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. COVID-19: Nigerian govt to spend N296bn on vaccination

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Wednesday Federal Government would spend N296 billion on COVID-19 vaccinations in two years? Read more

2. Gunmen attack ex-CBN governor, Soludo, kill three police orderlies in Anambra

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, in Anambra State. Read more

3. Osinbajo slams critics agitating for Nigeria’s break-up

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, March 30, stated that the country will remain united despite the agitations of critics demanding her break-up. Read more

4. 129 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,891. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 129 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Nigerian govt approves $26m for power projects in Borno, two others

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved about $26million for various power projects in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021

6. Banks to stop accepting old cheque book from Thursday

Starting from tomorrow, Thursday 1, April the old cheque book will no longer be accepted at the clearing house in line with the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN)’s circular, last year, to Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) in the country. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market bearish run continues. Daar Comm, Wema Bank among top losers

The Nigerian stock market remained in bearish zone for the second consecutive day after the equity capitalization dipped further at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

8. Sterling Bank’s revenue dropped by N11.3bn in 2020

Sterling Bank revenue dropped by N11.3 billion last year, the lender said on Wednesday. Read more

9. Nigeria spends at least $1.5 billion yearly (about N570 billion) importing diary products into the country.

The Nigerian stock market remained in bearish zone for the second consecutive day after the equity capitalization dipped further at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

10. Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal ticket. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions