10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 3, 2020

1. With N9.4bn bribes in two years, judiciary tops ICPC corruption index

The Nigeria judicial sector topped the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) corruption index released on Wednesday. Read more

2. 122 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,960. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Nigerian government approves N120.7bn for road projects, bank software, others

The Nigerian government on Wednesday approved different contracts totalling N120.7billion at its weekly meeting in Abuja. Read more

4. Buhari agrees to address Reps on Nigeria’s security challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the citizens on Nigeria’s security challenges. Read more

5. ‘Put 2023 ambition on hold, find solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges,’ Saraki tells politicians

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, advised Nigerian politicians to put their 2023 political ambition on hold and focus on solutions to the country’s security challenges. Read more

6. NSE: Sell pressure on consumer goods stocks drives market’s retreat to negative territory

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had its latest bull run come to a halt on Wednesday as profit-taking in the shares Nigerian Breweries, CAP, GTB and NNFM caused trade to close in the negative territory. Read more

7. Nigerian govt backtracak, pegs cost of Petrol-to-gas auto conversion at N250,000

The Nigerian government’s auto conversion initiative, which aims to change the power source of one million vehicles from petrol to autogas in the next one year, will come at a cost, contrary to a claim by Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), that the service would be free. Read more

8. Oil prices dip, but UK’s vaccine approval moderates losses; Bonny Light sheds $0.06

Oil prices edged lower in early trading on Tuesday but later scaled some of the losses after reports that the United Kingdom had emerged the first nation to endorse a COVID-19 vaccine for use, with roll-out planned for next week. Read more

9. Naira gains on parallel market after CBN’s policy shift on foreign remittances

Naira strengthened on black market on Tuesday, exchanging at N490 for the United States dollar, following an announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), permitting recipients of diaspora remittances to receive their funds in a foreign currency. Read more

10. North has abundant talents in marathon races —Sports Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has said that the Northern part of the country has abundant talents in marathon-long distance races. Read more