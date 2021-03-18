 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, March 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria attractive to bandits from Chad, Mali – Gov Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Wednesday security situation in Nigeria has improved since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015. Read more

2. 187 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,261. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. How FG will address Nigeria’s road transportation challenges – Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said on Wednesday the Federal Government is working hard to address many of the challenges plaguing the road transportation in the country. Read more

4. Bandits terrorizing Nigerians have foreign sponsors – NSCDC

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Ahmed Audi, said on Wednesday the bandits terrorizing Nigerians are backed by foreign elements. Read more

5. Tough post-retirement period ahead as 49 million workers are without pension accounts in Nigeria

A large majority of employed Nigerians may retire without anything to fall back on after retirement, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more

6. Again, naira weakens against dollar

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Naira depreciated against the U.S dollar at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market, according to data extracted from the FMDQ Security Exchange where currencies are officially traded. Read more

7. Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Nigeria’s OPL 245 corruption case

A court in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday acquitted the Dutch oil giants, Shell, Eni and 13 defendants including past and present chief executives in the controversial OPL 245 otherwise known as the Malabu Oil scandal. Read more

8. Investors lose N7.68bn. WAPIC, Oando among top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N7.68 billion following a slight decline in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

9. Stanbic IBTC sets up insurance subsidiary amid low insurance penetration

Stanbic IBTC has established an insurance subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Insurance after the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) issued the lender regulatory approvals and license. Read more

10. Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games

Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be available for the team’s outings this month. Read more

