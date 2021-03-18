10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, March 18, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigeria attractive to bandits from Chad, Mali – Gov Masari
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Wednesday security situation in Nigeria has improved since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015. Read more
2. 187 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,261. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
3. How FG will address Nigeria’s road transportation challenges – Minister
The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said on Wednesday the Federal Government is working hard to address many of the challenges plaguing the road transportation in the country. Read more
4. Bandits terrorizing Nigerians have foreign sponsors – NSCDC
The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Ahmed Audi, said on Wednesday the bandits terrorizing Nigerians are backed by foreign elements. Read more
5. Tough post-retirement period ahead as 49 million workers are without pension accounts in Nigeria
A large majority of employed Nigerians may retire without anything to fall back on after retirement, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021
6. Again, naira weakens against dollar
On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Naira depreciated against the U.S dollar at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market, according to data extracted from the FMDQ Security Exchange where currencies are officially traded. Read more
7. Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Nigeria’s OPL 245 corruption case
A court in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday acquitted the Dutch oil giants, Shell, Eni and 13 defendants including past and present chief executives in the controversial OPL 245 otherwise known as the Malabu Oil scandal. Read more
8. Investors lose N7.68bn. WAPIC, Oando among top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N7.68 billion following a slight decline in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
9. Stanbic IBTC sets up insurance subsidiary amid low insurance penetration
Stanbic IBTC has established an insurance subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Insurance after the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) issued the lender regulatory approvals and license. Read more
10. Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be available for the team’s outings this month. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...