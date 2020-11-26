10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, November 26

1. #EndSARS: Nigerian govt reaches out to UK over parliament’s threat of sanction

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has reached out to its British counterpart over the threat by the country’s parliament to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over their alleged roles in last month’s #EndSARS protests in the West African nation. Read more

2. APC will shock Nigerians with massive defections from other parties – Buni

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said on Wednesday the ruling party would soon shock Nigerians with an unprecedented number of defections from other parties in the country. Read more

3. 102 died in Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Wednesday at least 102 people died in last month’s #EndSARS protests across the country. Read more

4. #EndSARS: PDP urges US, UK, France to sanction Nigerian govt officials for rights violations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday commended members of the British Parliament for standing on the side of ordinary Nigerians during last month’s #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more

5. Presidency rejects proposed Ecological Fund Bill

The presidency on Wednesday rejected a bill in the House of Representatives seeking to regulate the Ecological Fund. Read more

6. Airlines losses to hit $119bn this year –IATA

Global airlines could report losses summing up to $118.5 billion this year as the aviation industry battle headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic and fast diminishing revenue from lower passenger traffic occasioned by lockdown curbs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Read more

7. NSE: Buyers’ pressure on Airtel, Dangote Cement, Flour Mill shares helps extend gains

Pressure from buyers of bellwether stocks including Airtel, Dangote Cement, Flour Mills and Julius Berger catapulted them to the forefront of top gainers’ list, driving gains as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reported second day of appreciation on Wednesday. Read more

8. Eni declares force majeure as explosion wrecks Agip, Shell facilities in Bayelsa

Italian energy firm Eni has declared a force majeure (FM) on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil after pipeline blasts in Bayelsa State, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an insider close to the heart of the matter. Read more

9. Black market is shallow, can’t dictate naira rate –Emefiele

Nigeria’s official exchange rate cannot be controlled by the parallel market, where the local currency has depreciated to its lowest level in three months, Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Tuesday. Read more

10. Despite successful brain surgery, Argentina legend Maradona dies at 60

Argentina football legend, Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. Read more