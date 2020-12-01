10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. COVID-19: NCDC issues travel advisory for Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday released its end-of-year travel advisory on COVID-19 and urged the citizens to take necessary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Read more

2. 145 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,557. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Monday recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. El-Rufai declares support for return of power to Southern Nigeria in 2023

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that power returns to the southern part of the country in 2023. Read more

4. Lagos panel lacks power to sanction Nigerian Army for shooting of #EndSARS protesters – Legal team

The legal team representing the Nigerian Army said on Monday, the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry lacked the powers to impose sanctions or punish any soldier found guilty for shooting #EndSARS protesters last month. Read more

5. BORNO KILLINGS: Buhari directs military to take fight to Boko Haram terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the nation’s Armed Forces to take the fight to Boko Haram terrorists in their enclaves. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, November 30

6. NSE: Oil and gas, bank stocks drive N82bn gain

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on an upbeat note on Monday following gains recorded in the shares of Airtel Africa, MTNN, Aiico, Union Bank and FCMB. Read more

7. Naira hits lowest level in four years after CBN modifies rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has weakened the local currency for the third time in 2020, while striving to curb dollar demand in the face of feeble inflows of foreign currencies into the Nigerian economy. Read more

8. Nigeria seeks to halt OPEC’s planned output cut, as revenue dwindles

Nigeria has enjoined the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to rethink the consequences of deep production cuts on member countries as OPEC and allies led by Russia prepare for a formal meeting this week, report obtained from energy and commodities intelligence firm, S&P Global Platts, on Monday showed. Read more

9. FCMB’s 9-month profit up by 29%, boosted by higher turnover

FCMB Group Plc said its after-tax profit for the 9-month period to September grew by 29%, relative to the same period of last year as improvement in gross earnings strengthened gains. Read more

10. EPL: Lookman, Aina help Fulham stun Iheanacho’s Leicester

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was in action for Fulham away from home as they stunned Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Monday. Read more