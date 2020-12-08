10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020

1. Ngige rejects composition of Ohanaeze electoral committee, says panel filled with PDP members
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has rejected the composition of the electoral committee for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Read more
2. Buhari to address National Assembly on Nigeria’s security challenges Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on his government’s efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges on Thursday. Read more
3. Federal lawmaker’s call for Buhari’s impeachment constitutional – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed its support for the call by a member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment. Read more
4. Buhari appoints new MD for NDIC, reappoints AMCON chief
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Bello Hassan as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Read more
5. Ngige rejects composition of Ohanaeze electoral committee, says panel filled with PDP members
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has rejected the composition of the electoral committee for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 7
6. NSE: Profit-taking costs investors N32bn
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trade in the negative territory on Monday as investors put up a huge volume of shares up for sale, causing a decline of N32.009 billion in market capitalisation. Read more
7. Nigerians must prioritise production to develop the economy –Emefiele
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has affirmed that Nigeria must give considerable focus to productions to expand the economy. Read more
8. Nigeria’s online food market to hit $142m by end 2020 amid surging inflation
The value of online food market in Africa’s most populous nation could hit $142 million (N66.740 billion at parallel market rate) before the year winds down, data from the newly released Jumia Food Index 2020 has shown. Read more
9. COVID-19 could force Nigerian airlines to merge –NCAA boss
Airlines in the Nigerian aviation industry might be compelled by circumstances to embrace merger as a result of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on business, Musa Nuhu, the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said. Read more
10. Lampard confirms Kepa return for Chelsea in Krasnodar clash
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has confirmed that goalkeeper Kepa Arizabalaga will be in goal when the Blues take on Krasnodar on Tuesday. Read more
- African journalists take centre stage as Ripples centre partners JetSystems - December 8, 2020
- Suspected highway robber killed in gun duel –Police - December 8, 2020
- Polygamy? I’ll never try it again, Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife declares - December 8, 2020