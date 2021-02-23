10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. FG confirms discovery of new COVID-19 variant in Nigeria, 15 others
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday a completely new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Nigeria and 15 other countries. Read more
2. COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 4million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Nigeria would soon receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Read more
3. Ortom attacks Bauchi Gov, calls him the ‘Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria’
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, of being one of the ‘terrorist terrorising Nigeria’ following his recent comments that seemed to lend support to Fulani herdsmen carrying ‘AK-47 to defend themselves.’ Read more
4. 30 million Nigerians will be on drugs by 2050 if…— Marwa
The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, said on Monday at least 30 million Nigerians would be on drugs by 2050 if trafficking and other related activities are not addressed by the government. Read more
5. Nomadic Fulanis fighting an ethnic war against rest of Nigeria —Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Monday claimed that acts of banditry witnessed in most of northern Nigeria, and which are increasingly spreading to the south, are actually an ethnic war levied against the rest of Nigeria by nomadic Fulanis who feel that their existence as an ethnic group has been seriously threatened. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, February 22, 2021
6. United Capital liabilities rise, as directors propose N0.70k dividend
United Capital released its financials for the full year ended 2020, reporting revenue growth during the period many companies suffered earnings decline. Read more
7. Nigerian govt to reactivate moribund oil and gas facilities – DPR
The Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Sarki Auwalu, said on Monday the Federal Government is committed to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country. Read more
8. Investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s stock market at lowest ebb as equity capitalisation drops to N21tr
Nigeria’s stock market continued its worst performance in the year as the market capitalisation plunged further on Monday. Read more
9. BITCOIN’S LAST FOOL: To buy or not to buy as bitcoin price bubbles
Following a surge in bitcoin price, social media has created a buzz around the most popular cryptocurrency, pushing it to become one of the most searched words on google search engine of late. Read also
10. Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in Turin on Monday. Read more
