10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020

1. Sacked Bayelsa deputy governor-elect planning suicide – Sylva

The sacked Bayelsa State Deputy Governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, is thinking of committing suicide, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said. The minister said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday that the Supreme Court judgement that nullified the party’s victory in the Bayelsa State governorship election was unfair. Read more

2. BUHARI TO CRIMINALS: You can’t be lucky always

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned the bandits and other criminal elements in the country they cannot be lucky always. The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commiserated with the victims of Sunday’s heinous attack in Kaduna State. Read more

3. My team discovered possible treatment of coronavirus in 2015 – Iwu

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Monday his team of researchers had discovered a cure for the coronavirus that had killed hundreds since January. Iwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, stated this when he led his team to brief the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja. Read more

4. KADUNA ATTACKS: Shehu Sani charges northern governors to protect citizens

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Monday condemned the bandits’ attacks that killed 50 people in Kaduna State. In a statement he personally signed, the fiery ex-lawmaker blamed the northern governors for allegedly allowing killings and kidnappings to become daily occurrences in the region. Read more

5. Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative

Osun State Government, on Monday, scrapped the same uniform policy introduced by ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration. The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, said the government retained the “Opon Imo” initiative introduced by the last administration in the state. Read more

6. Osun Assembly to pass Amotekun bill Tuesday

The Osun State House of Assembly said on Monday the state “Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020″ would be passed on Tuesday. The Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, who disclosed this at the plenary, said the bill would be ready for the third reading on Tuesday. The bill scaled its second reading on Monday. Read more

7. You’re no match for me, Akeredolu tells Boroffice, other gov’ship hopefuls in Ondo

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Monday he would secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for this year’s election in the state. The governor, who addressed party supporters in Akure, declared that he would win the APC ticket again if the party’s governorship primary slated for July was devoid of irregularities. Read more

8. APC dismisses as fallacy claims that Abia governor sponsored 7 guber aspirants in 2019 election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State has dismissed claims that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu sponsored all the seven governorship aspirants who contested the 2019 election on its platform. A chieftain of the APC in the state, Prince Benjamion Apugo, had in a chat with journalists, alleged that the governor sponsored the party governorship candidate, Dr. Uche Ogah and the six aspirants who vied for the party governorship ticket last year. Read more

9. Obasanjo promises to continue pushing for global peace

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday he would continue to push for global peace. The ex-President stated this when a letter personally written by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, was presented to him by Bishop Precious Omuku on the occasion of his 83rd birthday at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Read more

10. Court bars Lagos hospitals from demanding blood donation for maternity services

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday ordered government hospitals in the state to stop demanding compulsory blood donations from women seeking antenatal and maternity services. She also restrained government hospitals in the state from demanding blood donations from spouses and other relations of pregnant women seeking antenatal and maternity services. Read more

