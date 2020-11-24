10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, November 24

1. APC alleges PDP Lagos-East senatorial candidate forged WAEC result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to stop the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, from participating in the upcoming Lagos-East senatorial bye-election, alleging that he forged his WAEC result. Read more

2. Ngige expresses optimism ASUU will accept Nigerian govt’s offer, suspend strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday expressed optimism that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would accept the Federal Government’s new offer and end their eight-month-old industrial action. Read more

3. Nigerians should be proud we’re importing petroleum products from Niger Republic —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Monday said Nigerians should rather be proud that the Federal Government was set to resume the importation of petroleum products from neighbouring Niger Republic, instead of criticising it. Read more

4. Court remands Ndume in prison for failing to produce Maina in alleged N2.2bn fraud trial

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume, to be remanded in Kuje Prison for failing to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in court. Read more

5. Akeredolu sacks Ondo attorney-general, appoints replacement

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye. Read more

6. NSE: Bear run continues amidst profit-taking in bank stocks

The downturn in the Nigerian equity market continued on Monday, with sell pressure on heavyweight bank stocks, comprising Access Bank, Zenith, UBA, FBN Holdings and GTB accounting primarily for the N8.926 billion loss. Read more

7. Nigeria’s billionaires look to inject big capital in economy as foreign investors cringe

Nigerian billionaires and large businesses are committing enormous cash into Africa’s biggest economy despite the harsh investment climate to draw foreign investors as the nation slips into its second recession since 2016, Financial Times reported on Monday. Read more

8. Nigeria will exit recession soon – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, expressed optimism on Monday that Nigeria would exit recession soon, raising hopes that Africa’s biggest economy would reverse the contraction it reported in the last two quarters and come back to the path of growth. Read more

9. Oil prices rise amid hope of COVID-19 vaccine, Bonny Light gains $0.71

Oil prices climbed by over one per cent on Monday, sustaining the gains recorded in the week that just went by as traders targeted a swift recovery, following positive outcomes of COVID-19 tests. Read more

10. Messi omitted from Barca’s UCL squad for Dynamo Kyiv clash

Barcelona will be travelling to face Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League this week without talisman, Lionel Messi. Read more