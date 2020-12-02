10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 281 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s caseload to 67,838. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 281 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. APC sweeps Borno local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday local government elections held in 27 local government areas of Borno State. Read more

3. Senate confirms Yakubu for re-appointment as INEC chair

The reappointment of Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been confirmed by the Senate. Read more

4. BORNO KILLINGS: Nigerian Senate renews call for sack of service chiefs

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday renewed its call to President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the failure of the military and other security agents to secure Nigeria. Read more

5. Why some individuals are scared of Nigeria’s restructuring —El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Monday some individuals and groups are afraid that Nigeria’s restructuring would affect their political viability. Read more

6. NSE: Market sustains bull run on blue-chip gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted further gain on Tuesday with the market capitalisation rising by N55.167 billion on the back of gains in heavyweight stocks including GTB, Seplat and Zenith Bank. Read more

7. NNPC to offer free auto conversion services as govt launches gas expansion programme

The Nigerian government Tuesday rolled out the national gas expansion programme, which sought to deepen the penetration of gas an alternative to petrol, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) promising free petrol-to-gas conversion in some designated NNPC retail filling stations. Read more

8. SERAP gets leave to sue CBN for failure to disclose COVID-19 donations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Human & Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre (HEDA) are now at liberty to sue the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for refusal to reveal detailed information about COVID-19 donations requested from the regulator in July. Read more

9. Jimoh Ibrahim moves to halt asset seizure by AMCON over N69.4bn debt

A Lagos Federal High Court will Tuesday hear an application by Jimoh Ibrahim, chairman and chief executive officer of Global Fleet Group, seeking a reversal of an interim order, which mandated the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to sequestrate his assets over an alleged debt totalling N69.4 billion. Read more

10. NFF assures Flying Eagles of all entitlements ahead WAFU U-20 tourney

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will have nothing to worry about as regards entitlement in the forthcoming WAFU U-20 Cup in Benin Republic as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has it all sorted. Read more

