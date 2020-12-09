10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, December 9

1. 550 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total above 70,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 550 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ‘I have no reason to reconcile with Obasanjo. He is not a progressive,’ Gani Adams replies ex-president

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Tuesday he has no reason to reconcile with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Read more

3. ASUU refusal to suspend strike amazing – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday decried the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

4. Buhari sacks NDE DG, Argungun

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu. Read more

5. Nigeria’s population now 206 million – NPC

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, said on Tuesday Nigeria’s population has increased to 206 million. Read more

6. NSE: Bear run continues as sell pressure on bank stocks deepens loss

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended loses on Tuesday as profit-taking in mid-cap equities, especially bank stocks, caused the market to end in the negative territory. Sell pressure on shares in Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Flour Mills, WAPCO and NAHCO accounted for most of the day’s loss. Read more

7. Oil prices fall further amid soaring COVID-19 cases; Bonny Light gains $0.04

Oil prices declined on Tuesday, compounding losses recorded at the previous session that came as California made its pandemic lockdown measures stricter through Christmas and coronavirus infections continued to rise in the U.S. and Europe. Read more

8. Money lost to corruption enough to provide Africa uninterrupted electricity for three years –CIPE

The amount of money lost to corruption in Africa every year is substantial enough to supply the continent with 24-hour unflinching electricity for three years, the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) said on Monday. Read more

9. Nigerian govt offers free registration to MSMEs to attract investment

The Nigerian government has begun an assessment of the country’s investment policy with a view to promoting investments especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that measure up to Nigeria’s economic development objectives within the purview of the Responsible, Inclusive, Balanced and Sustainable Policy framework. Read more

10. UCL: Ronaldo brace as Juve stun Barca; Man Utd crash out after Leipzig defeat