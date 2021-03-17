10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 179 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,074. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with American Fintech PayPal

In a bid to make receiving and sending of money possible on PayPal for Africans, Nigeria’s Flutterwave has sealed a new deal with the American Fintech giant. Read also

3. We’ll deal with any traditional ruler, gov who cedes Igbo land to herdsmen –Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned traditional rulers and governors in the South-East that his group will deal mercilessly with any of them who cedes any land in the region to Fulani herdsmen. Read more

4. Fire razes shanties in Lagos

Fire on Tuesday razed scores of shanties at the Ondo-Ibadan axis of the Okobaba sawmill in the Ebute Meta area of Lagos State. Read more

5. Abducted Ogun varsity students regain freedom

The abducted students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus, Ogun State, have regained their freedom. Read more

6. Reps wade into dispute between telecom operators, banks over USSD charges

The House of Representatives has urged telecommunication operators to halt the planned withdrawal of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services to financial institutions in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Investors gain N83.17bn despite sell-off in GTBank, Ecobank

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange gained N83.17 billion on Tuesday with the market capitalisation standing at N20.25 trillion at the end of trading. Read more

8. Emirates Airline suspended twice in two months, risks revenue loss

Emirates Airline has been suspended from operating in Nigeria following its refusal to follow the COVID-19 directive issued to the company. Read more

9. CBN announces new USSD charge for bank customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new charges for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services. Read more

10. Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in their last-16 tie. Read more

