10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. Supreme Court affirms Uzodinma as Imo Gov, dismisses Ihedioha, PDP application

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State. The apex court sacked the application by the state’s former governor, Emeka Ihedioha for the review of its January 14, 2020 judgement. In its earlier judgement of January 14, the court had sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo State. Read more

2. Ogun Assembly passes Amotekun Bill

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun State Security Network and Amotekun Corps on Tuesday. The state lawmakers passed the bill after the Majority Leader of the House, Yusuf Sheriff presented the report of the House Committee on Security and Strategy at plenary. Read more

3. Nigeria has benefited hugely from border closure – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Tuesday the country has benefitted hugely from the partial closure of its land borders. He said the partial closure of the borders had given Nigeria a number of insights. The President stated these during an audience with the outgoing President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Mr. Bashir Mamman Ifo, and his successor, Dr. George Nana Donkor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

4. Lagos govt quarantines Chinese over suspected coronavirus

Lagos State government on Tuesday quarantined and tested a Chinese man who arrived in the country via an Ethiopian Airline plane for suspected coronavirus. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, said the Chinese had been moved to the Lagos State Isolation Centre for the novel coronavirus test. Read more

5. House denies suspension of plenary over possible spread of coronavirus

The House of Representatives on Tuesday dismissed reports that it has suspended plenary for two weeks over the possible spread of coronavirus. The House said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, that the two weeks suspension of plenary has not commenced. The decision to suspend the plenary, Okezie insisted, is subject to the lawmakers’ consideration. Read more

6. I’m on self-isolation, not quarantined for coronavirus – NCDC chief

The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekewazu, on Tuesday, dismissed reports that he is being quarantined for coronavirus. Ihekweazu told journalists he was on self-isolation and working from home. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had told the Senate that the NCDC boss was being quarantined for the virus. Read more

7. PDP seeks court’s approval to field candidates for bye-election into vacant Edo Assembly seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to join it as a respondent in a suit filed by aggrieved 14 members of the Edo State House of Assembly. In a motion filed by its lawyer, Barbara Omosun, the PDP told Justice Ahmed Mohammed that as a registered political party, it was empowered by the constitution to produce candidates to vie for the seats declared vacant by the Speaker of the House, Frank Okiye. Read more

8. Ex-Niger Delta militants reject Dokubo’s suspension, probe committee

Some ex-militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta had protested the suspension of the Special Adviser to the President on the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo. The ex-militants also kicked against the composition of the probe committee set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Dokubo, to look into the activities of the Presidential Amnesty Office. Read more

9. Reps call for action against imported substandard drugs

Members of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Tuesday decried the menace of imported substandard drugs into the country and called for action to curtail it. The House also said the discovery of coronavirus in the country was a threat to local drug production. The lawmakers stated these during plenary and mandated its committees on Health Institutions, Health Care Services, and Science and Technology to organise a roundtable to chart a probable course for the development of locally-made drugs. Read more

10. EFCC catches suspected internet fraudster with coffin

A suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, was on Monday arrested with a mini- coffin containing fetish materials by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ibadan, Oyo State. The suspect, according to a statement issued by the EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tayo Orilade, was arrested during a raid on his home in the ancient city. Read more

