10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, November 25

1. 168 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,607. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 168 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Senate wants 1% VAT revenues committed to rebuilding Lagos, others damaged during #EndSARS protests

The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to provide assistance in the rebuilding of public and private institutions destroyed in Lagos and other states of the federation following the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. Read more

3. Nigeria may return to use of old locomotives – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday the country might return to the use of old locomotives to keep the train service on track. Read more

4. Insecurity in West Africa caused by Gaddafi’s mercenaries —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the spate of insecurity spreading across most parts of West Africa to mercenaries of the late Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. Read more

5. Gbajabiamila issues 48-hour deadline to committees to hand in 2021 budget reports

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has directed a number of standing committees to submit their reports on the proposed 2021 budget to the leadership of the lower legislative chamber in two days. Read more

6. Food prices increased in October – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday the prices of some major selected food items increased last month. Read more

7. CBN MPC holds interest rate at 11.5%, retains other parameters to sustain growth

The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), rising from its 276th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, retained the benchmark interest rate, at which it lends to commercial, at 11.75%, while also holding other key monetary policy parameters to support growth as the Nigerian economy seeks the way out of recession. Read more

8. OPEC forecasts 6.2m bpd rise in 2021 global oil demand

Global oil demand will scale up by 6.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) per day next year as national economies gradually find recovery from the headwinds of the coronavirus outbreak, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday. Read more

9. Osinbajo responds to Chairman of GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere, on Nigerian govt auto policy ‘summersault’

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Monday provided the Federal Government’s response to the criticism of the government’s recent reversal of the policy on 35 percent levy on imported vehicles. Read more

10. UCL: Giroud fires Chelsea to knockouts, Morata sends Juventus through

Chelsea forward, Olivier Giroud scored a late winner for the Blues in their 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday. Read more

