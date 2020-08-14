10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 373 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 48,116; deaths now 966

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 373 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. 684 returnees test positive for COVID-19 —PTF

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday 684 returnees from abroad tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

3. Your actions are ‘illegal’, NBC Board counters Lai Mohammed on amended broadcasting code

The Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday accused Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, of amending the country’s broadcasting code without due consultation with the commission. Read more

4. COVID-19: FG warns Nigeria may slide into another recession

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said on Thursday unless Nigeria achieved a very strong third-quarter economic performance, the country could slide into another recession. Read more

5. Sacked UNILAG vice-chancellor to sue, engages Ozekhome

The sacked Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has commenced moves to challenge his removal by the institution’s governing council. Read more

6. $2.3m received from Adoke was for repayment of bank loan —Witness

The former Managing Director of Unity Bank Plc, Rislanudeen Mohammed, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday the $2, 267,400 the bank received from a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, was not part of proceeds of crime but for the repayment of a N300 million loan he took from the bank. Read more

7. My COVID-19 experience —Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Thursday described how he contracted COVID-19 and his experience at the isolation centre. Read more

8. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Leipzig defeat Atletico to set up PSG semifinal clash

German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig have set up a Champions League semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain after beating Atletico Madrid in their one-legged quarterfinal tie. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to replace ID cards with digital ID for all citizens

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Thursday the Federal Government had concluded arrangements to drop the plastic identity cards for digital. Read more

10. ‘Members of BMO are shameless vultures,’ —Dele Momodu

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Thursday blasted members of the Buhari Media Organization over their recent attacks on his person. Read more

