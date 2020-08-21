10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Edo election will put final end to godfatherism —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Thursday the September 19 governorship election would put a final end to godfatherism in the state. Read more

2. Nigeria can now undertake 15,000 COVID-19 tests daily —PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Thursday Nigeria could now undertake 15,000 COVID-19 tests daily. Read more

3. Only airlines from countries that allow Nigerian flights would be allowed into Nigeria —Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday the Federal Government would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country. Read more

4. Nigeria records 476 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 50,964; death toll now 992

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 476 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Following uproar, NBA withdraws invitation to El-Rufai

Following protests by lawyers and other concerned groups, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday withdrew the invitation extended to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to participate in the association’s Annual General Conference. Read also

6. Reps suspend public hearings

The House of Representatives on Wednesday suspended public hearings and other activities by its various committees till September 15 when the National Assembly resumes from annual vacation. Read more

7. Food prices soared in July –NBS

The costs of various food items escalated in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in its Selected Food Price Watch July 2020 report on Thursday. Read more

8. Amokachi appointed as Special Assistant on sports to President Buhari

Nigerian Football Ambassador, Daniel Amokachi, has bagged another appointment as the Special Assistant on Sports to Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

9. Two discharged, one to be arraigned for manslaughter over Arotile’s death

A Magistrate Court in Kaduna on Thursday discharged two persons accused of involvement in the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Read more

10. COVID-19: 16 states received N1.6bn World Bank grant —NEC

The National Economic Council (NEC) said on Thursday 16 states had so far received N100 million grant each from the World Bank to ease the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions