10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 28, 2020

1. Nigeria records 296 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,317; deaths now 1,011

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerian govt launches dashboards to monitor COVID-19 expenses, responses

The Federal Government on Thursday formally launched two transparent dashboards to monitor the nation’s COVID-19 expenses and other responses. Read more

3. I was re-elected with 100% of the votes, a first in AfDB’s history —Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on Thursday expressed happiness at his re-election as the multilateral lender’s helmsman. Read more

4. FG to absorb N-Power beneficiaries into MDAs

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Thursday the Federal Government planned to absorb eligible N-Power beneficiaries into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Read more

5. CAMA: Pastors are ready for accountability – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday pastors in Nigeria are ready for accountability. Read more

6. Council of State pardons Ambrose Alli, Effiong, two others

The National Council of State on Thursday ratified the presidential pardon granted to the late former governor of the defunct Bendel State, Ambrose Alli, and three others. Read more

7. BLASPHEMY: I will not waste time in signing warrant for musician’s execution – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Thursday he was ready to sign the death warrant of a 22-year-old musician, Aminu Yahaya Sharif. Read more

8. Nigeria may slip into another recession by Q3 – Budget Office

The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said on Thursday Nigeria may slip into another recession in the third quarter due to ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and depressed oil prices. Read more

9. CBN to resume forex sales to bureaux de change on 31st August

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will restart sales of foreign exchange to bureau de change on 31st August ahead of resumption of international flights, according to a circular from the apex bank, Reuters reported Thursday. Read more

10. Rooney says Messi can win seventh Ballon d’Or at Man City or United

Former England forward, Wayne Rooney believes Lionel Messi is still capable of winning yet another Ballon d’Or award even if he leaves Barcelona. Read more

