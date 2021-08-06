10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Inefficient govt behind separatist agitations in Nigeria – Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, on Thursday, identified inefficient government structure as the major cause of the growing separatist agitations in Nigeria. Read more

2. APC governors pass vote of confidence on Mala-Buni

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. Read more

3. Why Nigerian govt is rehabilitating refineries – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday, explained why the Federal Government is working hard to rehabilitate the country’s refineries. Read more

4. Group asks US, UK to sanction Nigerian govt over rights violations

The Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-determination (NINAS) has asked the governments of the United States, Britain, France, Russia, Germany, and other top European countries to stop the sale of arms to the Nigerian government over rights violations. Read more

5. NSE: Market cap down by 0.32% as investors lose N65.8bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N65.8 billion following the drop in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

6. Bitcoin value up by 4.38% as investors pocket $32.26bn

Bitcoin holders pocketed $32.26 billion on Monday following a 4.38 percent rise in their investment in the most popular cryptocurrency. Read more

7. Nigerian govt directs doctors to resume work, says states responsible for most demands

The Federal Government has directed striking resident doctors to resume work, saying that most of their grievances are state affairs. Read more

8. Nigerian Army claims 18 more Boko Haram fighters surrendered to troops in North-East

The Nigerian Army claimed on Thursday a fresh set of 18 terrorists had surrendered to troops in the North East. Read more

9. WHO donates 26 ventilators to Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated 26 ventilators and 3, 560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria. Read more

10. Messi leaves Barcelona due to ‘financial, structural obstacles

Spanish giants Barcelona say star forward, Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club “because of financial and structural obstacles”. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions