10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 10, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. INEC suspends voter registration in Abuja ahead of Area Council polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the Area Council Polls in the territory. Read more

2. Insecurity dropping Nigeria from preferred investment destinations in Africa —Trade Minister, Adebayo

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo has said the prevailing insecurity in Nigeria was responsible for the country’s fall from the top 10 preferred investment destinations in Africa. Read more

3. Bisi Akande, victim of political double-cross by Obasanjo, Buhari claims

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, extolled the virtues of the former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande while accusing former President Olusegun Obasanjo of betrayal. Read more

4. Ekiti SSG resigns, picks form to contest in 2022 guber race

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has resigned his position. Read more

5. Nigerian stock market crashes by 1.76%, wipes N391.31bn off shareholders’ investment

Sell off among shareholders on Thursday cost the capital market N391.31 billion, depleting the bouse value by 1.76 percent. Read more

6. Nigerian advertisers on Facebook, Instagram to pay 7.5% tax from Jan 1

META the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has announced that Nigerians from January will be charged 7.5 percent value-added tax for using Facebook and Instagram for adverts. Read more

7. Katsina govt restores telecom services three months after ban over insecurity

The Katsina State government has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunications network services in the state. Read more

8. Bandits attack mosque in Niger, several worshippers killed, others injured

No fewer than nine worshippers have been killed while dozens sustained injuries in an attack on a mosque in Ba’are village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. Read more

9. Leaders playing politics with threat of terrorism in Nigeria —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lamented that leaders in the country are playing politics with the threat of terrorism in the country, even as it threatens the lives of citizens. Read more

10. Leicester out of Europa League after losing five-goal thriller against Napoli

Leicester City failed to advance to the next round of the Europa League after losing a five-goal thriller against Napoli in their final group game on Thursday night. Read more

