10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 17, 2021

1. NJC bars three judges from promotion over exparte orders, appoints 63

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has barred three judges from promotion for granting conflicting exparte court orders. Read more

2. Senator Kalu seeks postponement of APC convention

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the party’s convention slated for February next year. Read more

3. ‘You lost Osun State on assumption of office,’ Oyinlola replies Akande

A Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Thursday the former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, lost his re-election bid immediately he assumed office in 1999. Read more

4. 2007 elections worst in Nigeria’s history – Jega

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Thursday warned that the current insecurity in Nigeria may threaten the conduct of the 2023 elections in the country. Read more

5. Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, replies Akande, challenges him, Tinubu to face EFCC

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Afenifere leader has slammed the former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, over allegations in his book ‘My Participations’ that he pestered Bola Tinubu to build a house for him in Lekki area of Lagos. Read more

6. Nigeria’s stock market back in red as investors lose N45bn in 8 hours

Trading activities in the Nigerian capital market closed on a negative note on Thursday amidst sell-offs and buy-interests. Read more

7. Nigerian govt proposes bill to provide seed funding for startups

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Nigerian startup bill drafted by the tech industry. The bill proposes the government creates the Startup Investment Seed Fund, and make President Muhammadu Buhari its council head. Read more

8. Reps order removal of multiple checkpoints in South-East

The House of Representatives on Thursday directed security agencies to remove multiple checkpoints on highways leading to the South-East. Read more

9. Buhari orders payment of doctors, other health workers seized salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of doctors and other health workers’ salaries seized by the Federal Government during their strike earlier this year. Read more

10. Salah scores as Liverpool bag 2000th English topflight win; Iwobi’s Everton hold Chelsea

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night. Read more

