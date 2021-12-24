10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. EFCC probes leaked tape on Malami’s alleged influence on corruption cases, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into the content of an audiotape released by one of its operatives, Mohammed Idris, on the influence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the anti-graft agency. Read more

2. Real reason ex-PDP chair, Secondus, had to go —Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday offered explanations why stakeholders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had to ensure that the immediate former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, had to be removed from office. Read more

3. Imo Assembly declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant, suspends three lawmakers

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, on Thursday declared vacant the seat of the lawmaker representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Tochi Okereke. Read more

4. Gombe APC crisis deepens as Gov Yahaya, Sen Goje factions trade accusations

The political crisis that recently engulfed Gombe state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as the two factions within the party have resorted to accusation and counter accusation. Read more

5. First Bank, Honeywell Flour among top losers as Nigeria’s capital market downtrend continues

Shareholders continued to move their investments from the Nigerian stock market which crashed further by 0.03 percent on Thursday. Read more

6. Seplat terminates appointment of ex-CEO, Austin Avuru, lists his sins

Seplat Energy has terminated the appointment of Austin Avuru from the company’s board of directors, more than a year after he retired from his Chief Executive Officer position. Read more

7. Flutterwave chairman, Tunde Lemo, acquires majority shares in Union Bank

The chairman of Flutterwave, Tunde Lemo, has acquired the majority stake in Union Bank after substantial shareholders exited their investment from the Nigerian lender. Read more

8. Bandits reportedly give Zamfara communities four-day ultimatum to pay N37m

Bandits in Zamfara State have reportedly given seven communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state a four-day ultimatum to pay the sum of N37 million as ransom or risk attack. Read more

9. Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri, ahead of Buhari’s visit

About five persons have been confirmed dead and many injured after multiple explosions suspected to have emanated from the Boko Haram insurgents rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state. Read more

10. Queen Naomi Silekunola announces ‘divorce’ from Ooni of Ife

Queen Olori Naomi Oluwaseyi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced that her marriage to the monarch is over. Read more

