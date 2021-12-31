10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1) Nigerian students demand Igboho’s repatriation from Benin Republic

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Federal Government to repatriate a Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from the Benin Republic where he is being detained. Read more

2) Every stolen kobo in NDDC will be recovered, culprits punished – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Thursday all individuals indicted for funds misappropriation at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be punished. Read more

3) 2023: Why South-East deserves shot at Nigeria’s presidency – Gov Ikpeazu

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday explained why the South-East deserved a shot at the Nigerian presidency in 2023. Read more

4) In 2023, no youth should support any candidate older than Nigeria in age —Group

A coalition under the aegis of Nigeria Youths in Politics of (NYP) has called on youths in the country to take more active roles in the political affairs of the country, as the elections approach. Read more

5) Appeal Court President orders security to lock out workers for lateness

Workers of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, were on Thursday locked out of the court premises for lateness on the order of the court’s President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem. Read more

6) Nigeria, Libya, others’ production struggles push oil price closer to $80

On Wednesday, the value of oil prices went up by 30 cents or 0.24 per cent to trade at $79.47 per barrel, while the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 37 cents or 0.28 per cent to sell at $76.84 per barrel. Read more

7) Studio press, GTCO lead list of companies listed, delisted from NGX in 2021

In 2021, seven firms delisted their shares from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), an increase from five in 2020. Read more

8) Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi reportedly reconcile

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi, have reportedly put aside their differences after a meeting between some elders and the woman’s family. Read more

9) NSCDC recovers bodies of three fun-seekers in Benue

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has recovered the corpses of three fun-seekers from River Buruku in Benue State. Read more

10) Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after testing positive for COVID-19 barely 10 days to the start of the tournament. Read more

