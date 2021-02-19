10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 877 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 150,246. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains. Read more
3. ‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court
Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015. Read more
4. Bill on medical tourism scales second reading in Senate
The bill seeking to check revenue leakages from medical tourism scaled second reading in the Senate on Thursday. Read more
5. KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 18, 2021
6. Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
The Nigerian government, through its National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced that it had approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in its bid to contain and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
7. IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria. Read more
8. CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators. Read more
9. Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent. Read more
10. EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged to contribute part of the Excess Crude Account in support of the purchase of additional hardware for security forces to combat insecurity, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed.
Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, and governor of Ekiti State, made this declaration during a media briefing at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, February 18, in the wake of an emergency meeting of the forum.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting amongst the governors which started at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday, lasted till the early hours of Thursday.
Fayemi said, “On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account, the Natural Resource Development Fund, and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.
READ ALSO: Governors meet on COVID-19 Wednesday
“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.”
Furthermore, Fayemi stated that the governors discussed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
According to the NGF, the protection of lives and properties is of utmost importance while expressing sympathies over lives lost during the Shasha Market crisis.
“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.
“The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Oyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.
“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other colouration. “
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 18, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Nigerian govt’s capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s capacity to end criminals’ attacks on soft targets was not in doubt. Read more
2. FG completed 29 road interventions in Nigeria’s institutions – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday the Federal Government has so far completed 29 road interventions in various tertiary institutions across the country. Read more
3. 869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school. Read more
5. Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held a meeting to deliberate on the way forward for the party towards 2023. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
6. Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted an interim Mareva injunction known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block accounts belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). Read more
7. More troubles as Naira inches closer to N500/$1
The Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market on Wednesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed. Read more
8. NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market
Investors lose over N15.19 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Read more
9. NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons. Read more
10. D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more
4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more
5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more
7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more
8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more
9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more
10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more
