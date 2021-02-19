10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 877 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 150,246. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains. Read more

3. ‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court

Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015. Read more

4. Bill on medical tourism scales second reading in Senate

The bill seeking to check revenue leakages from medical tourism scaled second reading in the Senate on Thursday. Read more

5. KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state. Read more

6. Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19

The Nigerian government, through its National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced that it had approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in its bid to contain and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

7. IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria. Read more

8. CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances

Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators. Read more

9. Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent. Read more

10. EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash. Read more

