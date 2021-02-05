10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 5, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you:

1. AMBASSADORIAL POSTS: PDP accuses Buhari’s govt of attempting to shield ex-service chiefs from investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of trying to shield the immediate past service chiefs from investigation for alleged crimes against humanity with their nominations as non-career ambassadors. Read more

2. 1,340 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 136,030. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,340 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Jonathan almost sacked me as FCT minister for allocating land to university – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday ex-President Goodluck Jonathan almost sacked him as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2014 for allocating a piece of land to Yusuf Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja. Read more

4. Extension of IGP’s tenure unconstitutional – Ozekhome

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, on Thursday described as unconstitutional and questionable the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Read more

5. Buhari reappoints Joseph as NAIC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mrs. Folashade Joseph as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for another term of four years. Read more

6. Nigerian Breweries kicks as court orders firm to pay N169m to Ondo govt as haulage fee

The management of Nigerian Breweries has rejected the ruling by the Ondo State High Court which directed the company to pay N169 million as haulage fee to the state government. Read more

7. CBO Capital, Blackman acquire stakes in Ellah Lakes

CBO Capital Partners Limited and Blackman & Company Limited have acquired stakes in Nigerian palm oil company, Ellah Lakes. Read more

8. Stock market remains bearish as investors engage in profit-taking, cut losses

Investors’ appetite in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained low for the third consecutive days as deals in the capital market dropped to 4,753 at the close of the market on Thursday. Read more

9. FG to rebase Nigeria’s economy after two recessions in five years

In order to improve investment decisions and identify sectors of Nigerian economy that require government intervention, the Federal Government has partnered with the World Bank to rebase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Read more

10. Chelsea inflict third straight Premier League defeat on Tottenham

Tottenham suffered a disappointing home defeat on Thursday night as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League. Read more

