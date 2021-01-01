10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 1,031 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 87,510. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,031 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. NEW YEAR: Buhari to address Nigerians Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday make a New Year broadcast to Nigerians. Read more

3. Buhari charges revenue-generating agencies to meet targets in 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged the government’s revenue-generating agencies to work hard and meet their targets in 2021. Read more

4. ‘Nigerians deserve rest of mind in 2021,’ CAN task FG on security

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday charged the Federal Government to improve the security situation in the country, saying Nigerians deserve the rest of mind in 2021. Read more

5. Nigerian govt has a lot of work to do on security – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Thursday the Federal Government has a lot of work to do on security and protection of Nigerians. Read more

6. National Assembly to pass PIB, Electoral Act amendment in 2021 – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday the National Assembly would ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), amendment of the Electoral Act and Constitution review between January and December 2021. Read more

7. NSE: Nigerian stocks return N8.093tn as 2020 ends

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended its last trading session of 2020 on an upbeat note as the year-to-date return hit N8.093 trillion or 50.03 percent on Thursday. Read more

8. Nigeria’s debt profile hits N32.2trn

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday Nigeria’s public debt hit a total of N32.2trillion ($84.57billion) at the end of September. Read more

9. Oil prices head for 20% fall in 2020 as lockdowns hurt demand, Bonny Light dips $0.03

Global crude oil markets have shed around one fifth of their value this year as coronavirus-induced lockdowns hammered much of the world’s economy, but oil prices have rallied from their lows as government rolled out stimulus. Read more

10. Cavani handed three-match ban, £100,000 fine over social media post

Manchester United forward, Edinson Cavani will miss three matches at the start of the new year after being handed a ban for a controversial post on social media. Read more