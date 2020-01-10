10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, January 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. We won’t drop charges against El-Zakzaky, Kaduna govt says

The Kaduna State Government has no plans to drop charges filed in court against the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko said in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna. According to Dikko, both El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, “are facing eight counts, bordering on culpable homicide, punishable by death”, adding that the court had refused the accused persons bail after their arraignment in August, 2018. Read more

2. MINIMUM WAGE: TUC threatens strike in states

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday threatened that its members would embark on strike in states that fail to implement payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 or conclude talks on consequential adjustment for senior civil servants by January 31, 2020. According to the union, it would not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in such states at the expiration of the ultimatum. President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye stated this while speaking with reporters on Thursday at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, adding that the union had directed states to begin mobilisation. Read more

3. Nigerian govt’s inaction responsible for rising cult-related killings – Amnesty Int’l

Rights watchdog, Amnesty International on Thursday issued a damning report over the number of people killed due to incessant cult clashes in various communities Rivers State. Amnesty said in the report that at least 60 people were killed in Khana and Gokana local government areas of Rivers State in 2019. In the report signed by its Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, group also revealed that its findings “showed that the government is still not doing enough to protect people in the affected communities from attacks.” Read more

4. DSS arraigns suspected fraudsters for attempting to defraud Ebonyi govt

The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday arraigned three men for attempting to defraud Ebonyi State Government to the tune of $10 million (N3.6 billion). The trio, Precious Orji Nnachi, Obinna Agummuo and Chuks Ajunwa, were arraigned in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital for approaching Governor David Umahi in December 2019 claiming they were representatives of a foreign company and had $125 million to give to the state government. They were alleged to have told the governor that the condition for the smooth receipt of the grant was if there was up to $10 million in the State Government’s United Bank Africa account. Read more

5. Nigerian govt issues new directives to NBC on industry reform, hate speech

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately implement measures aimed at re-positioning the broadcast industry. He said the measures aimed at sanitising the industry, creating jobs and promoting local content. The minister said the measures would also boost the advert industry, guide against hate speech and bring the broadcast industry up to international standards. The minister stated these in a statement issued by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, in Abuja. Read more

6. PDP is Nigeria’s biggest obstacle to change —Presidency

The Presidency on Thursday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the biggest obstacle to good governance and change in the country. The presidency urged the party to take an introspective look at itself after suffering two defeats in two successive elections. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement the PDP should fashion out how to fix its battered image. Read more

7. Register before expiration of amnesty deadline, immigration warns illegal migrants

A warning has been issued to foreigners living in Nigeria illegally to get registered before the expiration of the amnesty deadline or face a lengthy jail term or hefty fine in lieu of the punishment. The warning was issued on Thursday by the Jigawa State Comptroller of the service through the command’s spokesman, Superintendent Bala Adamu in Dutse, the state capital. According to Adamu, any foreigner who refuses to get registered will be liable to three years imprisonment or a fine of five hundred thousand naira in lieu of the prison sentence. Read more

8. Stalemate as ASUU insists it won’t accept IPPIS in meeting with Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday stuck to its guns, insisting on its rejection of the enrollment of its members in the Federal Government Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu; Minister of Finance/Budget/National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, present, held at the instance of ASUU. Read more

9. Edo govt to prosecute sacked council chiefs for alleged corruption

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday ordered the state Ministry of Justice, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence criminal proceedings against the sacked local council chiefs who had been accused of corruption. The governor gave the order while swearing-in the new chairman for Esan West Local Government Area, Mrs. Ruth Osahon, at the Government House in Benin City. Obaseki, who insisted that he would not turn a blind eye to corrupt practices at the local council level, said: “We have seen a trend where a few local council chairmen have not lived up to expectations. As a government that is people-focused and has made a promise to the people, we will not be afraid to make the right decisions where necessary.” Read more

10. herdsmen arrested in Benue for opening grazing

No fewer than 10 herdsmen have been arrested in Agatu local government area of Benue state for contravening the anti-open grazing prohibition law. The Benue State Police Command confirmed the arrest. Read more

