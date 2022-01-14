10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘South-East wants political solution to Kanu’s case,’ Ohanaeze tells Buhari

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, said on Thursday the people of South-East preferred a political solution to the travails of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read More

2. 2023: I will fight corruption to a standstill as Nigeria’s President – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday he would fight corruption to a standstill if elected as Nigeria’s President next year. Read More

3. Nigeria intimidating Benin Republic to detain Igboho – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday accused the Federal Government of intimidating the Benin Republic to put Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in prison without trial. Read More

4. With 41m members, APC now largest political party in Africa —Buni

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has boasted that the ruling party is now the largest political party in the whole of Africa after its recent membership registration and revalidation exercise recorded 41 million registered members across the country. Read More

5. Ganduje’s APC faction loses again as court dismisses application

The All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has, once again, lost to the faction led by former Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, as a High Court in Abuja struck out its application for a stay of execution. Read More

6. Oby Ezekwesili to head Soludo’s transition team

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, has appointed former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, as the head of the transition team that will see to the smooth inauguration of his new administration. Read More

7. Restructuring not my immediate concern —Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has responded to growing calls for a comprehensive restructure of the polity by clarifying that amendments have to be effected regarding such mandate. Read More

8. SERAP files court action against Buhari despite suspension of Twitter ban

As excitement continues to spread among Nigerians and corporate entities over the lifting of the Twitter ban, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has noted that the ban was a travesty in the first place. Read More

9. Buhari economic team member, Rewane, predicts drop in Nigeria’s external reserves to $39bn

The chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, on Thursday predicted that Nigeria’s external reserves would drop to $39 billion before the end of this year. Read More

10. Super Eagles will beat Sudan 2-0 if… —Aghahowa

Former Nigeria international, Julius Aghahowa has predicted the outcome of Super Eagles versus Sudan group match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

