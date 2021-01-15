10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 15, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 1,479 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 105,478. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,479 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. COVID-19 provides a unique opportunity to upgrade Nigeria’s health infrastructure – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic provided Nigeria with a unique opportunity to upgrade its public health infrastructure. Read more

3. Nigerian govt updates guidelines for reopening of schools, bans visiting day

The Federal Government on Thursday updated the guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country. Read more

4. FG to reopen Third Mainland Bridge February 15

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would be reopened by February 15. Read more

5. To mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day, presidency lists Nigerian military achievements

The presidency on Thursday listed the achievements of the military in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgency and violent crimes in Nigeria. Read more

6. ‘Nothing must happen to Kukah, he did nothing wrong,’ CAN cautions Islamic groups

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday reacted to the threats allegedly issued by some Islamic groups to the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah. Read more

7. ‘Let’s save a fragile Nigeria from failed leaders. Buhari a failure,’ Northern elders rally elite

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Thursday rallied the elite to save a “fragile Nigeria” from failed leaders. Read more

8. NSE market cap higher by N325bn on Thursdays trading

It was a Bullish Day again on Thursday as Investors Increase Risk Appetite pushed the market’s benchmark performance indicator –the NSE All Share Index (ASI) by +1.54% to close at 40,963.14 basis points as against +0.11% appreciation recorded on Wednesday. Read more

9. Lagos debt profile stands at N158bn – Finance Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said on Thursday the state’s debt profile currently stands at N158 billion. Read more

10. Bilbao beat Madrid to set up Barca final in Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday night. Read more

