10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari approves N6.45bn for oxygen plants to tackle COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the release of N6.45 billion for the setting up of gas plants in 38 locations nationwide to enhance the treatment of COVID-19 patients who require oxygen. Read more

2. Buhari inaugurates national oil and gas excellence centre

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed that his administration was working on strengthening the nation’s position as regional leader in the oil and gas industry. Read more

3. Bandits and kidnappers should get death penalty —Progressive Governors Forum DG

The Director-General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, on Thursday advocated for the death penalty for kidnappers, bandits and their beneficiaries. Read more

4. 4000 inmates released to decongest custodial facilities — Minister

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday revealed that 4,000 inmates had been released so far under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme to decongest custodial centres in the country. Read more

5. Buhari re-appoints Hadiza Usman as NPA MD, approves board members for NPA, TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for another five years. Read more

6. Nigeria recorded N9.30tr exports in eight months – Trade Office

Nigeria’s exports to trade partners across the world in the first eight months of 2020 stood at N9.30 trillion, figures from the Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN) revealed. Read more

7. Naira falls against dollars on Wednesday

Naira put up a poor performance against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday as trading closed at N394.17k per dollar. Read more

8. FG, States, LGAs share N619.343bn for December 2020

The Federal Government, 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as 774 local government councils shared the sum of N619.343 billion as federation allocation for the month of December 2020. Read more

9. Rivers residents, pensioners criticise Wike over N500m Sokoto donation

Residents and pensioners of Rivers State Thursday expressed their displeasure over Governor Nyesom Wike’s donation of N500 million to rebuild the Sokoto Central Market which was destroyed by an inferno. Read more

10. EPL: Liverpool’s title defence suffers setback as 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield ended

Liverpool’s hopes of defending the Premier League title this season suffered a huge setback after they were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Anfield on Thursday. Read more

