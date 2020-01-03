10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, January 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning, January 3, 2020.

1. Justice will prevail over demolition of my family property, Saraki declares

Former Governor of Kwara State and ex-President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the demolition of his family property in Ilorin by the Kwara government. Bukola who reacted to the demolition of the property popularly called Ile Arugbo (House for old persons), in a statement issued on Thursday, said justice shall prevail over the matter in a not too distant future. He also used the opportunity to thank women and youths for their solidarity and genuine support as they stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force by the state government during the demolition. Read more

2. Stop complaining, join governance, Rep member tells Nigerians

A House of Representatives member, Mufutau Egberongbe has asked Nigerians to enter 2020 with the mindset of playing positive roles on how they want to be governed. He said in a New Year message that Nigerians rather than complaining, should in this New Year adopt the attitude of coming up with ideas and making suggestions on how they would want to be governed.

Egberongbe represents Apapa Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Maintaining that it was time Nigerians got interested in how they were governed, the lawmaker, said citizens who had always given direction to the government as well as political officials in the current administration, merited commendations. Read more

3. Blame PDP for third term fever in Nigeria —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Thursday the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a third term bid was the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). President Buhari had in his new year message told Nigerians that he would stand down from the exalted seat in 2023.

Speaking to State House correspondents after leading some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari, the APC Chairman said it was necessary for the President to give the assurance to Nigerians because of the experience with the PDP under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Read more

4. MALABU: Court approves EFCC’s request to detain Adoke for 14 extra days

A judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice O.A Musa, Thursday granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, by an extra 14 days.

The judge granted the EFCC request after listening to arguments on the new ex-parte application filed by the anti-graft agency. He said: “The extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.” Read more

5. Demolition of Saraki family’s property wicked, cowardly —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday condemned the demolition of a property belonging to the family of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the Kwara State government. The party described the development as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for crisis in the state.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the state government’s action “is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.” Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, January 2, 2020

6. ‘I want to do what will please God’ —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Thursday that what he wanted was to do what would please God. He said God had done a lot for him and he would continue to appreciate Him for his numerous blessings. The ex-President, who stated this at a mega Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, said God made him a force to reckon with all over the world. The service was organized by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Read more

7. RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS, DECEMBER 2019: Top 5, Bottom 5

Nigerian Governors, as custodians of the people’s mandate at the state level, have so much expectations placed on their shoulders. These range from policy formulations to execution of sustainable projects targeted at improving the lives of citizens. Admittedly, governance is a daunting task, especially in the face of lean resources. But even in the face of these huddles, some helmsmen have shown exceptional capacity to better their societies while others have appeared as laggards.

The debate is on, necessitating an urgent media intervention to guide public discourse. Ripples Nigeria, in line with our avowed mandate of holding leaders, especially elected ones, accountable on behalf of the people, will attempt a monthly performance review of the governors. These series of publications started in August, 2019, and will continue to run through the lifetime of this platform. For December 2019, we again present a ranking of Nigerian governors, highlighting Top 5 and Bottom 5, in no particular order. Read more

8. Herdsmen drag Oyo govt to court over anti-grazing law

Herdsmen under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria have sued the Oyo State government and the state House of Assembly to court over the state’s anti-grazing law. The group also joined as respondents in its suit, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

In its efforts to guide against disturbing clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state, the government of Oyo State recently signed the bill into law. However, the development did not go down well with herders in the state. They said that the law violated their fundamental rights. Consequently, in a suit marked M/744/2019, they prayed the court to rule that the new law was illegal, null and void. Read more

9. 2022 OSUN GOV POLL: Group of political parties warns Gov Oyetola

Some political parties, under the aegis of Association of Progressive Political Parties (APPPs) in Osun State has warned Governor Gboyega Oyetola to put on hold, any dream of seeking re-election in 2022. The group said Governor Oyetola should instead ensure he fulfilled all his campaign promises he made to the people of the state in 2018.

They also urged him to enhance socio-economic and infrastructure status of the state for the wellbeing of the people. The association stated this in a statement issued and signed by its chairman, Wole Adedoyin, who is also the state chairman of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP). Read more

10. Like High Court, National Industrial Court declares pension to ex-governors illegal

The National Industrial Court has declared as null and void, payment of pension and gratuity to former governors and deputy governors. The court gave the judgment on Thursday while ruling in a suit brought against the Taraba State government by Alhaji Garba Umar.

Umar, the Claimant, was once the acting governor of Taraba State. He had dragged the state government to the court, claiming that he was entitled to gratuity as a former governor of the state, 300 per cent of his salary as medical allowance and other benefits as provided in Taraba State Governor and Deputy Governor’s Pension Law, 2015. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions