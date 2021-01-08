10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 8, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 1,664 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 94,369. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,664 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ‘Salary deduction temporary,’ Kano govt tells workers

The Kano State government said on Thursday the deduction of workers’ salaries was a temporary measure adopted by the government in the interest of the citizens. Read more

3. Boko Haram, bandits displaced more than two million in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, said on Thursday the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements had displaced more than two million people in Nigeria. Read more

4. EFCC warns Nigerians against selling their NIN, reveals consequences

As the ongoing struggle by some Nigerians to get their National Identity Number (NIN) continues, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned against selling it. Read more

5. COVID-19 vaccines may not arrive in January – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccines may not arrive in Nigeria this month. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 7, 2021

6. Nigeria’s power generation hits all-time peak of 5,552.8MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday the country has recorded an all-time power generation peak of 5,552.8 megawatts. Read more

7. Reprieve for consumers, as FG orders NERC to suspend new electricity tariff increase

The Federal Government on Thursday directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the new adjustment made recently on electricity tariff, in the country. Read more

8. NIN: Thousands stranded as NIMC staff embark on strike

Thousands of Nigerians seeking to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been stranded as staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) locked them out of offices of the Commission following a strike they embarked on. Read more

9. NSE appoints new CEOs as exchange splits into 3 new entities

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will have its three surviving entities, birthed by the just completed demutualisation exercise, headed by individual chief executive officers, the national council of the exchange said in a website note on Wednesday. Read more

10. ‘Five years left’ – Joshua hints at retirement, advises Fury to do same

World heavyweight boxing champion of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua says he is planning to retire from the sport in five years’ time. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions