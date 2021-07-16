10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Supreme Court dismisses ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu’s appeal against forfeiture of $9.7m, £74,000

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by a former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Andrew Yakubu, against the forfeiture of the $9.7 million and £74,000 allegedly found in his Kaduna home. Read more

2. Reps reject move to declare Bauchi oil-producing state

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion seeking the declaration of Bauchi as an oil and gas producing state. Read more

3. Despite protests, Nigerian Senate adopts 3% to host communities in PIB

The Senate on Thursday approved a three per cent allocation for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) amid protests from southern lawmakers in both houses of the National Assembly. Read more

4. House of Reps adjourns deliberations on Electoral Act after rowdy session

The House of Representatives has adjourned debate on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill following after the parliament descended into a rowdy session on Thursday. Read more

5. States to begin repayment of budget support facility July – Finance minister

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and state governors on Thursday agreed to start deductions on the budget support facility this month. Read more

Read more: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 15, 2021

6. Nigeria’s stock market in red as investors lose N2.94bn

At least N2.94 billion was wiped off the Nigerian stock market following the drop in the equity capitalisation to N19.72 trillion at the close of business on Thursday. Read more

7. FG proposes three-month rent collection in Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday proposed a three-month rent collection by house owners in the country. Read more

8. Suspected armed robbers kill journalist, two others in Ondo

A journalist, Olubunmi Afuye and two others were killed in a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State on Thursday. Read more

9. Dozens killed, many missing as devastating floods sweep through Germany

The death toll in Germany from the worst flooding in over 200 years rose to at least 21 as dozens of people are still missing, police said Thursday. Read more

10. Third Fury vs Wilder heavyweight fight rescheduled for October

The third world heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been rescheduled for 9 October in Las Vegas. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions