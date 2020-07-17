10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 595 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 34,854; death toll now 769

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 595 fresh COVID-19 cases.

2. Dead combat helicopter pilot a loss to the nation —Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday expressed shock over the death of Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, who died in an auto accident in Kaduna State.

3. Buhari warns ministers, others against disrespecting National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned ministers and heads of departments and agencies against undermining the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

4. NASS Commission queries Clerk as retirement controversy rages on

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASSC) on Thursday accused the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori of "gross insubordination".

5. Three trafficked children serving as workers in a Lagos construction site rescued

Officials of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) on Thursday rescued three trafficked children serving as workers in a construction site in the Lekki area of the state.

6. Dealers see naira falling further against dollar next week

It is probable that the naira will stay under sustained pressure from the United States dollar on the parallel market in the week ahead as demand shifts to the unofficial market amidst a perennial forex crunch now worsened by a central bank's directive this week, halting processing of new trade documents for importation of corn, traders told Reuters on Thursday.

7. CHAMPIONS! Real Madrid emerge winners of La Liga, clinch 34th title

Real Madrid are the champions of the 2019-20 La Liga season after they secured victory over Villareal while Barcelona lost to Osasuna.

8. How Wike rescued me from heavily-armed policemen – Ex-NDDC MD

The ex-managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh, on Thursday revealed how Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, rescued her from heavily armed policemen that laid siege to her home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

9. Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila on 774,000 jobs project

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

10. Buhari wades into the NDDC scandal, restates commitment to N’Delta development

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered a speedy investigation into activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

