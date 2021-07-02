10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. DSS declares Igboho wanted; 7 AK-47 rifles, 5000 rounds of ammunition allegedly found in his house (video)

A few hours after its operatives raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday evening declared the activist wanted for alleged illegal possession of seven AK-47 rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammunition. Read more

2. Kanu’s re-arrest will not stop agitation for Biafra – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) said on Thursday the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would not stop the agitation for the Biafra Republic. Read more

3. Attack on Igboho’s home a sad indicator of Nigeria’s slide to Abacha’s era – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday, faulted the Federal Government over the attack on the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, by unknown persons. Read more

4. We are ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu —British govt’

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Wednesday said the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office was ready to provide ‘consular assistance’ to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

5. Governors dumping PDP with flimsy excuses to seek protection under APC —Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has slammed widespread reports about an impending implosion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the gale of defections being witnessed in the opposition party. Read more

6. PIB will increase investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry – Sylval

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday outlined some of the benefits Nigerians should expect from the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Read more

7. Nigerian govt plans N13.98tr budget for 2022

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Thursday the Federal Government planned to spend N13.98 trillion in 2022. Read more

8. Igboho calls off Lagos rally, after wife’s kidnap

The self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has cancelled the mega rally slated for Saturday in Lagos following the attack on his home. Read more

9. NSCDC arrests four suspects for attempting to lynch personnel in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects for attempting to lynch its personnel while carrying out their lawful duty in Oyo State. Read more

10. Okoye celebrates POTY award at Sparta Rotterdam

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his excitement over his win of Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Year award. Read more

