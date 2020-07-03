10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. Nigeria records 626 new COVID-19 cases as total climbs to 27,110; death toll now 616

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 626 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari approves re-reappointment of 12 ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors. Read more

3. NSE: Banking Index worst hit as market closes in negative territory

The Nigerian stock market slid into loss Thursday after recording modest gain in the previous session due to profit taking actions in some mid-cap and large-cap stocks. Read more

4. Only graduating students will return to schools, FG restates

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, restated on Thursday that schools had not reopened in the country. Read more

5. PDP begins screening of Ondo governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday commenced the screening of its governorship aspirants in Ondo State. Read more

6. NLC demands reversal of fuel price, electricity tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday rejected the fuel price of N143.8 announced by the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Read more

7. EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos scholarship board chief for alleged N127m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Stephen Oshinowo, at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged N127 million fraud. Read more

8. Nigerian govt reveals findings on Madagascar’s COVID Organics

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, revealed the government’s findings on Madagascar’s COVID Organics. Read more

9. APC caretaker committee meets Tinubu in Lagos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee on Thursday evening met with the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his home in Ikoyi, Lagos. Read more

10. Buhari suspends NSITF MD, 11 others for alleged fraud, gross misconduct

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday suspended indefinitely, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun. Read more

