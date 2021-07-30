10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Gov Zulum inducts 1000 hunters to protect farmers in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday inducted 1000 volunteer hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies in protecting farmers against attacks on their farms. Read more

2. ‘We’ll gladly accept your support in fight against insecurity,’ Buhari tells Commonwealth

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday Nigeria would gladly accept the Commonwealth’s offer to help the country in the ongoing efforts at tackling insecurity, climate change and other challenges. Read more

3. Orji Kalu advocates holding all elections on same day

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day. Read more

4. US court orders FBI to arrest, detain Nigeria’s supercop, Abba Kyari

The ramifications from the $1.1 million fraud case involving celebrated influencer Hushpuppi continues as a United States’ Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari. Read more

5. IMF warns Nigeria, others against adoption of crypto as national currency

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Nigeria and other countries on the danger of adopting crypto assets as a national currency. Read more

6. ‘We are still in business,’ BDC operators tell Nigerians

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has assured the citizens that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators are still providing foreign exchange services in the country. Read more

7. EFCC recovers N5.4bn for NHIS

The Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Muhammad Nasir Sambo, said on Thursday the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N5.4 billion out of the N12.085 billion allegedly misappropriated by some former officials of the agency. Read more

8. IGP orders review of FBI’s bribery allegations against Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Thursday, ordered an internal review of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bribery allegations against the head of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari. Read more

9. DPR shuts down 13 gas stations in Akwa Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday sealed 13 gas stations in the Akwa Ibom State. Read more

10. Bauchi govt to prosecute 1, 115 ghost workers

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday the state government would prosecute the 1,115 ghost workers uncovered in the last staff verification exercise in the state. Read more

