10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 9, 2021

1. ‘Buhari not responsible for promotion in Nigerian police,’ Presidency reacts to Magu’s omission from new AIGs’ list

The Presidency on Thursday distanced President Muhammadu Buhari from the omission of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, from the list of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police. Read more

2. PDP releases timetable for congresses in Adamawa, Lagos, seven others

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses in nine states of the federation. Read more

3. Pandemonium in Imo Assembly as speaker suspends minority leader, five others for misconduct

There was pandemonium in the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday following the indefinite suspension of six lawmakers for alleged misconduct by the Speaker of the House, Paul Emezim. Read more

4. Senate commences screening of Onochie as INEC Commissioner despite public outrage

In order to ensure adequate preparedness regarding the 2023 elections, the Senate on Thursday commenced the screening of the Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, and other nominees for appointment as National Commissioners of the INEC. Read more

5. Nigerian govt directs airlines to refund passengers 100% airfares after any two-hour delay

The Federal Government on Thursday said airline operators in the country must refund passengers the full cost of their travel tickets after any two-hour delay. Read more

6. DPR shuts down 30 filling stations, eight LPG plants in Akwa Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down 30 filling stations and eight Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets for various offences in Akwa Ibom. Read more

7. Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram informant in Yobe

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai on Thursday arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant carrying out espionage activities on troops in Katarko village of Yobe State. Read more

8. Court grants former JAMB registrar, Ojerinde, N200m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday granted bail to the embattled former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Adedibu Ojerinde, who have been facing charges for an alleged N5.2 billion fraud. Read more

9. Germany to return 1,130 looted Nigerian artefacts from Q1 2022

The Federal Government has requested for “a full and unconditional” return of 1,130 Benin bronze artefacts that were looted from Nigeria in the 19th century to Germany. Read more

10. NCDC confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday a confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the country. Read more

